BlueCross CEO resigns effective immediately after DWI arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. — Patrick Hugh Conway, CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, has resigned effective immediately following his crash and impaired driving arrest, WRAL reports.

Conway was charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control, civil revocation of driver’s license, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

BCBSNC previously announced in a statement that, despite the charges, Conway would stay on as president and CEO.

Earlier Wednesday, the North Carolina insurance commissioner called for Conway’s resignation.

The crash happened on Interstate 85 in Randolph County earlier this summer.