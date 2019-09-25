2 injured in related shootings in Thomasville, High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital after shootings Wednesday evening, according to Thomasville police.

One person was shot at the Thomasville Inn, located at 407 National Highway.

Thomasville police said another shooting happened in High Point and both shootings are related.

Officers did not specify where in High Point the second shooting happened.

Both victims were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

No suspects are in custody.

Police are searching for a suspect vehicle, which they described as a stolen black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with the tag number BDK-3881.