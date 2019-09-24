× Winston-Salem Woman facing assault charges after trying to choke juvenile with seat belt, deputies say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is facing assault charges after trying to choke a juvenile with a seat belt, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Vanessa Fitzgerald, 36, is charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault.

Deputies responded to a call Saturday that reported a juvenile was being assaulted.

When deputies arrived, they found a 13-year-old who had scratch marks on their face and throat, the release says.

Deputies say that Fitzgerald assaulted the juvenile by scratching them in the face, arms and neck and had tried to choke them with a seat belt.

She was arrested, charged and issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Her court date is set for Oct. 21.

She was turned over to jail staff for further processing and housing.