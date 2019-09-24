The Farm in Dobson puts in the work to bring you produce made in NC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOBSON, N.C. — Across the Piedmont, there are a lot of families who get up early, because they've got to get to work so they can feed the rest of us.

There are about 50,000 farms across North Carolina.

And while there are some are larger operations, the vast majority are smaller family farms.

We had a chance to visit one that found a way to reinvent what they do and help educate consumers about what they eat with food that's grown in North Carolina.

By the way, you can stop by The Farm through Nov. 8. Their address is 769 Bray Ford Rd. in Dobson, NC.

Find out more by going to The Farm's website.