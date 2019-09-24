Teacher accused of cutting child’s hair as punishment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. -- A mother in New Hampshire is calling for her daughter's eighth-grade teacher to be removed after the teacher threatened the girl and cut her hair with scissors, WMUR reports.

"I don't want this man around my child," said Jillian Miglionico, the girl's mother. "He grabbed her hair and cut off like a good three-inch chunk."

A week ago, Miglionico says the principal of Somersworth Middle School called her after a teacher's aide came forward.

My daughter wasn't even the one to report the incident because she was like scared and embarrassed," Miglionico said.

She says the teacher told her daughter to stop playing with her hair during class then used a pair of scissors to cut a piece of her hair.

"She had to defend herself and put up her math binder to protect her face. Anything could have happened," Miglionico said.

Miglionico was shocked by what she learned Tuesday morning.

"He missed--I think--3 days of school while the internal investigation happened and now he's back in school," Miglionico said. "And they put her right back in his classroom, so it's basically like a total disregard for her."

Miglionico now wants to see the teacher removed.

"If you're going to act like that with a middle school student, I don't think that you should be able to be around and teach middle school students."

The school superintendent says his office is looking into the incident.

Citing the child's age, the superintendent said he couldn't provide any more details about the case or investigation.