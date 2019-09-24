× South Carolina sheriff’s office using tattoos to identify woman after body found

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is using a woman’s tattoos to try to identify her after her body was found on Friday.

The woman is believed to have been Caucasian and possibly Hispanic, between 18 and 25 years old, and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 110 pounds.

The woman had several distinctive tattoos, including:

“Loyal” over her right eye

Five five-pointed stars in a crescent shape pattern under her right eye

A heart under her left eye

A five-pointed star on the right side of her neck

“Blessing” on her stomach

“Sexy” on her right thigh

The names Ethan and Emily on her right foot

The sheriff’s office said the woman also had a specific medical condition in which “a medical device had been placed in the cranium.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 581-5131.