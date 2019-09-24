× SC boy drives 3 hours alone to live with man he met on Snapchat, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An 11-year-old boy in South Carolina drove three hours to try and meet up with a man he met on Snapchat, police say, WCSC reports.

He is reportedly back with his family now.

The boy pulled up next to a police cruiser Monday at about 12:30 a.m. and the officer noticed there was no one else in the car.

Charles Francis, a police spokesman, said the boy told the officer he was lost and had driven for three hours.

“He told Officer Braun he took his brother’s car and drove to Charleston to live with an unknown male he met on Snapchat,” Francis said.

The GPS the boy was using lost signal and he wasn’t able to recover the Snapchat message with the address he was driving to.

He told the officer his father’s name and phone number, and the officer was able to call his father.

The father, who was in the process of reporting the boy missing, drove to where his son was in Charleston and picked him up.

An “unknown male” is being investigated, police say.