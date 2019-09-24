Police K-9 attacks innocent man after getting loosing from handler, bolting across street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver Police Department says a police K9 got loose while officers were responding to a call Sunday evening near W 13th Street and Columbia Street, KPTV reports.

In a video shot by a witness, the dog can be seen bolting across the street and attacking a man who, according to investigators, had nothing to do with their call.

“I could not believe what I was seeing. I honestly could not believe that this was real life,” said Nathan Lux, who shot cellphone video of what happened. “You could hear the police just going, ‘Heel! Heel! Heel!’”

In the video, you can see the dog grab hold of a man’s arm and not let go until officers could pull the K-9 off.

“All I saw was just an innocent guy, just walking up the sidewalk,” said Lux. “By the time he’s looking at what’s happening, just getting attacked by a dog.”

Lux tells FOX 12 it didn’t appear the K-9 was listening to the officer’s commands.

“I’m not trying to be critical, but [the officer] was pretty slow to get to the dog,” said Lux. “He definitely got gnarled up from the first and probably second, third, fourth tug.”

The man who was attacked by the K-9 had minor injuries, according to police, and did not go to the hospital.

The Vancouver Police Department will be conducting an internal investigation, and the K-9 will be removed from deployment until that’s complete.