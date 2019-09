× Person taken to the hospital after shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in High Point on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Filbert Place near Pershing Street.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting on the condition of the victim.

High Point police have not released any suspect information.

35.954704 -79.990257