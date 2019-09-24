Patience and her sister are looking for a Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patience, 13, is looking for a Forever Family, along with her 12-year-old sister Janiya.

Aundra Spencer, child advocate, says " I don't call her Patience I call her Pipi, because she is such a diva."

"She is a wonderful kid, she is very animated, and she is very involved with other children, and her friends are important to her and her family is important to her," Spencer said.

Patience says she is thinking about being a teacher one day.

Patience and her sister want to be together in their new Forever Family.

"I would like to find a Forever Family with my sister because she means a lot to me," Patience said. "Me and my sister we have got separated at a young age and like I want to be able to like reunite together with her with the same family."