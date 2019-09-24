× NC officials searching with weapons drawn after kidnapping suspect runs into woods

ZEBULON, N.C. — Law enforcement is trying to track down a kidnapping suspect, according to WRAL.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Raleigh police attempted to pull over a vehicle allegedly involved in a kidnapping.

When the driver did not stop, the officers chased after them.

On Interstate 87, near mile marker 436, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran.

Police, troopers and Wake County deputies closed the eastbound lanes of the highway to search.

WRAL reports officers were searching through the area with their weapons out, and K-9s were on the scene.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or description.

The search prompted the Wake County Public School System to close both Zebulon Elementary School and Zebulon Middle School for the day.