× NC man arrested after allegedly threatening to post nude photo of woman on Instagram, headbutting officer

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was arrested after he was accused of threatening to post a nude photo of a woman on social media, according to WNCN.

Jeffrey Thomas Pearson, 27, of Raleigh, was charged with extortion, cyberstalking, assault/physical injury on law enforcement and resisting a police officer.

On Friday, Pearson told a woman he would post nude photographs of her “to the public and people she knows via Instagram,” according to arrest warrants obtained by WNCN.

He is also accused of repeatedly contacting her to threaten and harass her.

Police say when an officer tried to arrest him at his home on Sunday, Pearson headbutter the officer, “inflicting physical injury, a swollen cheek, on the officer,” according to a magistrate’s order.

He then allegedly ignored commands to put his hands behind his back and was “tensing up” and resisting arrest.