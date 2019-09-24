× Man cited after gun found in teenager’s book bag at North Forsyth High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a teenager reportedly brought a gun to North Forsyth High School, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 10:43 a.m. Friday morning, an anonymous tip led officers to find a .25 caliber handgun in a student’s book bag at North Forsyth High School.

The 17-year-old student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The student never took the gun out of their book bag and police do not believe there was a threat to students or staff.

Jonathan Oneal Holly was cited for failure to secure a firearm. Police believe the teenager was able to get the gun because it was left unsecured at Holly’s home.

The student was released on a written promise to appear in court Oct. 10.

This case had no connection to the gun found on campus at Carver High School on Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement Friday afternoon:

After Winston-Salem Police found a weapon on the campus of Carver High School and North Forsyth High School today, Dr. Angela P. Hairston, the new Superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said, “While I am most thankful no students or staff were threatened and no one was harmed, we will never tolerate students carrying weapons onto school grounds. Students should not have guns. Today’s events are not related, but what they say to me is, as a community, we must start thinking about ways to address why children have access to weapons and why they feel the need to bring them to school.” When hired, Hairston said school safety was one of her top priorities. Since taking over as superintendent on September 3, 2019, she has already met with school security staff, worked to understand school safety procedures and taken a close look at the district’s School Resource Officer program. Hairston says school safety districtwide is under review. She goes on to say, “I want to thank parents and students for reporting anything that concerns you and encourage you to continue doing so. We take these situations seriously, and we need your help in keeping our campuses safe.”