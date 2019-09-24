× Man accused of shooting 2 people in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people in Surry County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Dale Lawrence Callahan, 40, of Lowgap, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, discharging a weapon into a vehicle and attempted robbery.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office got information about a shooting on Siloam Road.

Deputies interviewed two shooting victims at North Hospital of Surry County.

Callahan was identified as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office learned Callahan was in Stokes County and notified the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Callahan was taken into custody in King. He was jailed on a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 13.