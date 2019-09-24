Greensboro neighborhood gets higher guardrails after citizens vote on new projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People who walk down the Walker Avenue bridge that passes over Wendover Avenue feel much safer.

This is because the city of Greensboro has added a new, raised guardrail fence.

In 2015, community members who live in the surrounding neighborhoods brought their concerns to the city.

They argued that the guardrail that lined the bridge was too low, sitting at around 3 feet tall. The guardrails have made them feel unsafe, especially their children.

“When you walk by something and there’s like a drop-off, it can be unnerving as far as balance goes,” Dillon said.

She has walked across the bridge on a regular basis and has always felt nervous.

Homeowners who live along Walker Avenue presented plans on ways that the city could fix the problem.

Some even made boards outlining their strategies, which included the construction of a higher fence that lines the bridge.

The city added the proposal to a list of others that citizens within the district could vote on.

The construction of a larger guardrail was among the Top 3 ideas that voters approved.

After two years of planning and seeking approval from various agencies, a metal 5-foot fence was constructed in front of the existing 3-foot guardrail.

That project cost around $30,000.

The Participatory Budgeting Department, who oversaw the project, also allowed $5,000 to go toward the addition of lane markings that made the driving lanes narrow.

This allows pedestrians more room while walking.

Representatives with the Participatory Budgeting Department said that this would not have happened if citizens did not voice their opinions and vote on a way to fix them.

They are currently holding votes until Oct. 31 on various proposed projects from around the city.