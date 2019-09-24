Employees banned from smoking at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders say Charlotte Douglas International Airport employees won’t be allowed to smoke at the airport, WSOC reports.

The ban will reportedly begin in November.

A total ban would need county involvement, so passengers are still allowed to smoke in specific areas.

Airline employees have already been banned from smoking.

The majority of the people who smoke at the airport are employees, according to the airport director.

