‘Empire’ star Terrence Howard says he’s discovered ‘real wave conjugations’ that have eluded scientists ‘for 10,000 years’

Terrence Howard said he’s retiring from acting — because he has found the “real wave conjugations.”
If you don’t know what that means, you’re not alone.
The Empire star’s strange statement came in an interview with KTLA on the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Sunday.
The odd explanation didn’t stop there.
The KTLA correspondent prodded for an explanation, and Howard continued, “Let me put it this way. All energy in the universe is expressed in motion. All motion is expressed in waves. All waves are curved. So where do the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids? There are no straight lines. So, when I took the flower of life and opened it properly, I found all new wave conjugations that exposed the in-between spaces that’s — it’s the thing that holds us all together.”
Howard said he intends to elaborate on Tuesday when he receives his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.