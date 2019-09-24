Dog that lived at shelter for 400+ days gets adopted after man moves in

MERRIAM, Kan. — A 3-year-old terrier mix named Queen, who went viral after a man decorated her room at a Kansas shelter and moved in with her, has been adopted.

Great Plains SPCA posted a video of Queen happily jumping into a black SUV with her new owners Tuesday afternoon.

Queen had been living at the shelter for more than 400 days. Then she made national headlines after Scott Poore of Mission Driven Goods decided to move in with her and decorate her space in the shelter in hopes of drawing the attention of a potential adopter.

“She is the most affectionate lovable dog I’ve probably ever worked with. She has tons of energy,” Poore said.

Now, she can use that energy to share love with her new owners. Happy tails, Queen!