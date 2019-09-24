× Cam Newton out ‘indefinitely’ with foot injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers announced that quarterback Cam Newton will be out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, The Athletic reports.

Kyle Allen started as quarterback for last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the job could be his for a while.

Newton is reportedly dealing with a Lisfranc injury which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable.

The foot injury was announced last week.

Kyle Allen will start for the Panthers on Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. That game will be the second that Newton has missed because of his foot injury so far.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100% when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” said Ron Rivera, Panthers head coach. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

Sunday’s game at Houston can be seen on FOX8 at 1 p.m.

The Panthers are currently 1-2 on the season.

