2-year-old boy who triggered Amber Alert and father found dead in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A California family faced a devastating series of events beginning with an amber alert for a 2-year-old boy this weekend.

His father was accused of running off with him.

Police say the man was armed and dangerous, and, by Monday, both 32-year-old Steven Weir and the boy, John, were dead.

**This AMBER Alert had been deactivated. Please refer to the Merced County Sheriff's Department for additional information.** https://t.co/dQHY3wgJPl — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) September 23, 2019

Their bodies were found in a car near Sandy Flat, a desolate campground and the place where the 2-year-old's life was abruptly cut short.

The sheriff's office says the car was found in a remote area on Clark Fork Road.

Family says the bodies of Steven and John Weir were found inside the car.

Now deputies are conducting an autopsy for a positive ID and to find out how this son and father died.

The amber alert went out on Saturday.

That morning Steven Weir was supposed to meet with his son's mother Sarah, but he never showed up to their child custody exchange location.

The Merced County Sheriff'S Office said Weir abducted his son, triggering the statewide amber alert.

At the time, Steven Weir was considered armed and dangerous.

The red Hyundai was found Sunday.

Kim Smith was camping nearby and saw flashing lights and sheriff's deputies cars.

The deputies told her they pinged Weir's cell phone to this area.

"I'm just kind of stunned right now, you know," she said. "I'm trying to read my book, and I just can't, I don't know. He said that the Amber Alert was pinged to this location and I said, 'Really? Around here?' and he says, 'Yes.'"

The sheriff's office is expected to release more on their investigation within the next 24 hours.