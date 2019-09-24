× 2 Florida children accused of vandalizing school, causing thousands worth of damage

TAMPA, Fla. — An 8-year-old and a 9-year-old are accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to their elementary school Saturday morning, WFLA reports.

Deputies report that the two went into J.D. Floyd Elementary School, wrote vulgar words on whiteboards, flipped tables and damaged computers and personal items owned by teachers.

The children also went into a room and discharged a fire extinguisher, which brings the total price of the damage to $15,000.

Deputy Ben Witherell, the school resource officer, read the two their rights and they admitted to vandalizing the school.

At least one parent and a school official were there when the children confessed, according to deputies.

The children may be expelled and they are currently suspended.

They are not facing criminal charges right now, but school officials are going to decide if they want to seek criminal prosecution.