2 dogs die after left in hot car by dog walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS --A Minnesota family is in mourning after the loss of two beloved dogs Thursday, WCCO reports.

They say the dogs died after their dog walker left them in a hot car on a day when the high was 84 degrees.

Named after a lion, Simba the dog had the gentlest of hearts, the family says.

"He was a very very loyal dog. He was a protector. Wanted to always please you," said Michael Rozin, of Minneapolis.

And he did please the Rozin family by running half marathons with Michael, playing with the kids and playing with his buddy, Jasper.

"Just everything you want from a good obedient loving, loving dog," Michael said. "It's just unbelievable that they are not here..."

Simba and Jasper died while they were on a doggie field trip day with Urban Dog Care in a park.

"She came in person and said she made a mistake and the dogs are dead," Michael said.

Cathy Menard, the owner of Urban Dog, said she made a mistake, too.

“The main thing for me – I don’t want anyone to think I’m making excuses. This is 100% me,” Menard said.

Menard, who has owned her business for 21 years, says she, too, has been in tears all weekend.

She says she was moving six dogs on Thursday and she brought the first four dogs back inside and got distracted, leaving Simba and Jasper in the car for three hours.

"It was 100% horrible human error and that was it. I don't know how else to think about it," Menard said.

“It’s a big mistake. It’s not a mistake you should continue to be in the same line of work if you are able to make mistakes like this,” Michael said.

Michael says he did file a report with police.

Animal experts say it takes just 15 minutes for a dog to have a heatstroke in a closed car.