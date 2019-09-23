Woman finds missing dog after 57 day search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALISPELL, Mont. -- A Washington woman's visit to Montana took a turn when her family dog, Katie, went missing, KECI reports.

Katie has been Carole King's constant companion for seven years until July 20, when King, her husband and Katie went on vacation.

We came back after the car race, and I open up my motel door, and my dog was gone. I was devastated," King said."

That set off a nearly two-month search for Katie.

Katie went missing from Kalispell, Montana, but she could have been anywhere in the valley.

King printed more than 500 flyers and quit her job to stay in Montana and look for Katie.

"You love your dog so much, and you just have hope," King said. "You know she's out there searching for you. You cant give up."

For 57 days, she posted flyers, knocked on doors and followed up leads, but she wasn't alone.

"There were days I was just crying because I couldn't find my dog, and then some stranger from Kalispell texted me saying hey. Talking to me. Encouraging words," King said.

A call from a resident led King to a Kalispell neighborhood where Katie had been spotted.

"She was right there in the bushes," King said. "She ran out. I yelled her name, and she came right up to me."

King says it was a difficult 57 days, but Kalispell place has a special place in her heart.

"I just don't know how to describe it," King said.

Katie is twelve pounds lighter but still the same happy dog.

“It was just—I should use another word—but amazing,” King said. “I just don’t know how to describe it.”