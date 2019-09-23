× Wall falls on worker in downtown Winston-Salem, authorities say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A wall of a downtown Winston-Salem building being torn down fell on a worker Monday, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

A worker at the former GMAC building was driven away in an ambulance after being put on a stretcher around 11:50 a.m.

Emergency officials arrived at the building when a call reported the wall falling on a worker.

The building is being torn down so an apartment complex can be built in its place by developer Grubb Properties.

A Grubb Properties maintenance technician, Calvin Lewis, was told that a worker was hurt when the wall fell.

