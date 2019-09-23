Victims identified after tractor-trailer crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed and another was injured when they were hit by a tractor-trailer while picking up fallen debris on a highway in Forsyth County on Friday night, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers confirmed James Wilson was the man who died. George Hall was injured.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on northbound U.S. 52 near Exit 120 for Westinghouse Road.

Troopers said two people were picking up debris on the highway that had fallen off their vehicle when they were hit by the tractor-trailer.

Hall was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition. Troopers have not provided an update since Friday.