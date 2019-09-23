Victim identified after truck crashes, catches fire in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man who died after a truck crashed and caught fire on Liberty Road in Guilford County Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to Highway Patrol.

Martin Charles Orolin, Jr., 31, of Climax, died when he lost control, causing the 2006 Chevrolet pickup he was driving to slide sideways for about 65 feet before hitting multiple trees and igniting.

At 4:01 p.m., Highway Patrol responded to the crash which happened on Liberty Road.

Orolin died at the scene and was the only person involved in the crash.

The exact cause is still under investigation.