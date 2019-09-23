U.S. soldier accused of planning to build bomb, kill activists, attack news network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT RILEY, Kan. -- A soldier with the U.S. Army is accused of posting bomb making instructions online, planning to bomb a news network and kill activists, according to a criminal complaint, the Associated Press reports.

Jerrett William Smith, 24, is a private first-class infantry soldier stationed at Fort Riley.

He was charged with one count of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction.

He talked about how to build a cellphone triggered bomb and his plans to kill people associated with Antifa, prosecutors say.

Court papers allege that one of his suggested targets was an unidentified news network and he talked about using a car bomb to attack the network.

The complaint says Smith posted in an online forum and spoke with a confidential source in August, looking for more "radicals" like himself to organize an attack in the U.S.

His stated motive was causing "chaos," investigators say he told them in an interview before his arrest.