Teen collapses, dies in twin brother's arms

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A 16-year-old in Texas collapsed in his twin brother’s arms and died while he was playing with friends, according to the family’s GoFundMe page

Deshaud “Dee” Williams is suspected to have died from cardiac arrest.

His twin brother, Dashaud “Da Da (Day Day)” Williams, called 911.

Emergency responders arrived minutes after the call, but Deshaud was pronounced dead on his way to the hospital.

His family says he loved playing football and one day wanted to be a chef.