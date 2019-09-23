× Surprising number of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows, study says

A recent survey says that 7% of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

The survey was conducted in April by the Innovation Center of US Dairy, and more than 1,000 adults were interviewed.

Of the people surveyed, 48% of them said they aren’t sure where chocolate milk comes from.

A surprising 7% think the drink is made by brown cows.

That adds up to roughly 23 million Americans.

To put that in perspective, the total population of North Carolina is about 10.5 million, according to World Population Review.