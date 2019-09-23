See Disney’s brand new ‘Frozen 2’ trailer

It’s been three months since we saw the first official trailer for Disney’s “Frozen 2,” and, finally, Disney has opened the door for another look into Elsa and Anna’s magical world just in time for the first day of fall.

The highly-anticipated movie is set to bring a new character into the entourage as a new threat appears beyond Arendelle.

The original film was released in 2013 and grossed over $1.2 billion at the box office. It’s currently the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Frozen 2 is set to premiere in theaters on Nov. 22. That means it’s less than two months away — but who’s counting?