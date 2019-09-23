× School bus driver arrested on suspicion of driving drunk after child calls 911

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Longview School District bus driver was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 12, on suspicion of driving a school bus while under the influence, according to district officials, KPTV reports.

Catherine L. Maccarone, the bus driver, has been placed on immediate administrative leave, the district confirms. Police say there were no kids on the school bus at the time of the Maccarone’s arrest, though she had recently completed two afternoon bus routes.

In a 911 call, a child can be heard explaining that his bus driver ran three red lights and was wobbling, according to KATU.

“Her eyes, you can tell she was drunk,” he said.

Police contacted Maccarone around 4 p.m. near a bus stop in the 2900 block of Nichols Boulevard. Officers smelled an obvious odor of intoxicants and arrested her. The school district sent a supervisor after Longview police alerted them to the situation.

Court records show police gave Maccarone a breath test that came back at .096, which is just over the legal limit.

Maccarone was lodged at the Cowlitz County Jail, where she is also facing two counts of reckless endangerment. Police say she could face additional charges.

The district is working closely with law enforcement on the investigation, which is ongoing, according to officials.