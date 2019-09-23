× Police looking for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ High Point teens after shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are looking for two High Point teens who are currently wanted after a man was shot six times, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Deemtrius L. Gainey Jr., 19, of High Point, and Myron R. Reynolds, 19, of High Point, are wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill as well as attempted assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Monday at around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Park Street after getting a shots fired report.

Before they got there, they were told that one person had been shot and was on the front porch of a house on 713 Park St.

When they got there, officers found a 33-year-old High Point man who had been shot six times and had gunshot wounds in the arms, legs and back.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the early investigation, police got arrest warrants for Gainey and Reynolds.

Police say they both should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about their location should call 911 immediately.

The victim’s cousin, Chanise Johnson, said the victim was sitting on her front porch when the shooting happened.

“My cousin was sitting on the porch. He always come over here. He don’t bother nobody,” she said. “They just walked by and started shooting.”

It’s the second shooting on the corner of Wise Street and Park Street in four days.

“I’m upset. I’m just hurt. I’m hurt,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her family say enough is enough.

“I’m so shook up right now. I’m hurt. I’m very hurt,” Johnson said. “It’s just sad.”