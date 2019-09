Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a car crashed and caught fire on Libery Road in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

Sunday afternoon, a driver lost control, causing the car to slide sideways for about 20 meters before hitting multiple trees and igniting.

It is unclear why the driver lost control.

Troopers have not identified the victim or indicated if anyone else was in the vehicle.