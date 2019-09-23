North Carolina fire department introduces babies after photo of 7 pregnant firefighters’ wives goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — The wives of seven firefighters at the Salisbury Fire Department took an incredible photo together when they were all pregnant at the same time.

Now, meet their seven babies!

Brianna Mitschele of Flashpoint Photography, who captured the initial photo, shared a new one of all seven babies happy and healthy.

“Unfortunately, two of the mommas could not make it form the original 7, but we had an awesome session with all of the beautiful babies,” Mitschele wrote in her photography blog.

And while these seven babies are the latest recruits, there's another batch on the way.

“Did I mention my Fireman had to drink the koolaid and SURPRISE we are Expecting!! .. as well as two others so far at Salisbury Fire! The baby boom is to be continued!” she wrote.