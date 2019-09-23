× More blood pressure medication recalled after potentially cancer-causing chemical detected

A recall of certain blood pressure medications expanded after tests found a potentially cancer-causing chemical, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA reports that some lots of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited’s Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP were both found to contain trace amounts of the unexpected impurity, N-Methylnitrosobutyric acid.

The recall includes only the five lots which were found to contain the chemical: three of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and two of Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP.

Lots carrying what the FDA calls “acceptable daily intake levels” of the chemical are not under recall.

The FDA advises people using the medication to continue taking their medication because going off of it could be more dangerous than the risk associated with the impurity.

People taking these medications should contact their pharmacist or physician to find an alternative treatment before returning the medication.

These are the five lots under recall:

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count — Batch number: 4DU2E009 — Expiration date: 12/31/2020 — NDC: 13668-409-10

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count — Batch number: 4DU3E009 — Expiration date: 12/31/2020 — NDC: 13668-115-90

Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count — Batch number: 4DU3E018 — Expiration date: 2/28/2021 — NDC: 13668-115-10

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count — Batch number: BEF7D051 — Expiration date: 11/30/2020 — NDC: 13668-116-90

Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count — Batch number: 4P04D007 — Expiration date: 07/31/2020 — NDC: 13668-118-90

For more information, review the recall on the FDA website.