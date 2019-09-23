× ‘Hero’ student killed in UNC Charlotte shooting honored with North Carolina corn maze

CANTON, N.C. — A corn maze is honoring the sacrifice of North Carolina hero Riley Howell, the 21-year-old student who lost his life after tackling the UNC Charlotte shooter, WSOC reports.

An overhead look at the Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Canton shows Howell’s face and name, as well as the word “Hero.”

“He’s kinda like a local hometown hero,” Cold Mountain Corn Maize owner Skipper Russel told WSOC. “If he didn’t do what he’d done, there’s no telling how many people might have lost their life. So, he gave his life to save a bunch of them.”

On April 30, the shooter rushed inside a classroom and opened fired just as Howell and about 30 other students were listening to final presentations in class.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney said Howell ran at the gunman and knocked him off his feet — something that eventually helped police arrest the suspect.

“Absolutely, Mr. Howell saved lives,” Putney said at a press conference. “He did exactly what we train people to do.”

Howell, who was also an ROTC cadet, was one of two students who died in the shooting. The other was identified as Reed Parlier.