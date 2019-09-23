Greensboro officials seek community feedback amid search for new police chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for the next Greensboro police chief has begun.

With Police Chief Wayne Scott retiring in January, the City of Greensboro wants the community to be part of the process.

"Night safety. People should roam around in the night, happily and safely," said Baibhav Ahire, who lives in Greensboro.

Whether it's to make the city better and safer or qualities they want in law enforcement, the people of Greensboro have opinions.

"I would want to see a police chief who has progressive ideas about incarceration rates and sentencing laws," said Ansley Hayes, a Greensboro resident. "Somebody who is prepared to address police violence, especially in communities of color."

City officials want to hear input from everyone, as they look for a replacement for Chief Scott.

"We want to hear from as many residents as we can on what they would like to see in our police chief," said Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter.

She says, having the community involved is crucial.

"We want our residents to know that we care what they think about a new police chief, and what we can do to assist in that search, what they can do to assist the city in that search," explained Abuzuaiter.

Starting Sept. 23, libraries across the area will host public input meetings for people to voice opinions and concerns to take into account for a new police chief.

There is also an online survey to make sure everyone has access.

It's all part of a team effort to find someone with a passion for the city and those who live in it.

"We are unlike any other cities, so it's going to take someone with that special talent and someone who has really studied the city of Greensboro."

The public meetings will be held on the following days:

Monday, September 23, noon, at Vance H. Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Rd.

Monday, September 23, 5:30 pm, Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Tuesday, September 24, noon, Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St.

Monday, September 30, noon, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

Tuesday, October 1, noon, Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.