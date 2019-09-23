Greensboro crash victim talks about road to recovery 1 year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- This time last year, Bekah Thorburn was in the hospital fighting for her life.

She was the young woman stranded in a ditch for hours after a crash near High Point in August 2018.

Thorburn had over a dozen broken bones, countless surgeries and she fought off serious infections. Her injures could have left her paralyzed or dead.

A survivor, she's not taking anything for granted.

"I'm blessed to be able to get in my car and live day by day and do things that I didn't think I was going to be able to ever again," Thorburn said.

A year full of surgeries, doctor's appointments and healing put a lot into perspective for the Thorburn family.

"Being a dad and being a coach you want to try to fix everything, you want to try and make everything right and you can't. You get to a point where you realize you can't do this and you have to rely on your faith and just sit back and let the doctors and nurses do their jobs," said Buddy Thorburn, Bekah's dad.

It was moments like Thorburn finally being able to sit in a wheelchair or attend her sibling's homecoming football game, always surrounded by an outpouring of love, that pushed her forward.

"It really was my support system that got me through most of what I had gone through because I just remember feeling the prayers and feeling everybody helping my family even though I wasn't able to be home or anything and see that I could feel it," she said.

During her recovery, Thorburn also discovered what she wanted to do in life -- dentistry.

She suffered serious trauma to the mouth and doctors with Von Dohlen Cosmetic and Gentle Dentistry in High Point took care of all her dental work.

Thorburn's already been shadowing at the Von Dohlen office and starts at Sunrise School of Dental Assisting in Greensboro this week.