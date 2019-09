GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids wanting to be mermaids will get their chance thanks to the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The center is offering mermaid certification courses and a Mermaid Club.

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.