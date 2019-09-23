Grandmother says 6-year-old granddaughter was arrested for having a tantrum at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old granddaughter was reportedly arrested after throwing a tantrum like any other kid would, WKMG reports.

Kaia Rolle is like many little girls her age; she loves pink and has a cheery outlook on life.

But, on Thursday, Meralyn Kirkland says she got a call from a school resource officer saying her bubbly 6-year-old granddaughter was arrested.

"'What do you mean she was arrested?'" she said. "He said there was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way."

Turner also arrested an 8-year-old that same day, according to Orlando police.

The department requires officers to get approval from their watch commander before arresting children under the age of 12. Orlando Sgt. David Baker said that did not happen

An internal investigation is underway.

Still, Kirkland now faces an upcoming court date.

She says her granddaughter's journey to the juvenile detention center by Orlando police officers began at Lucious And Emma Nixon Elementary Charter School.

"She is arrested and she has a charge," Kirkland said. "She is charged with battery."

The grandmother said that Kaia acted out after having difficulty sleeping.

"She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved, and he says, 'What medical condition?" Kirkland said. "She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea, and he says, 'Well I have sleep apnea and I don't behave like that.'"

The first-grader was handcuffed and carted off to the station where the grandmother says she was fingerprinted and even had a mug shot taken.

"They told us we had to wait a few minutes because Kaia was being fingerprinted, and when she said fingerprinted it hit me like a ton of bricks," she said.

Rolle says that she's okay, but Kirkland does not believe her 6-year-old granddaughter should have been treated like that.

"No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot."