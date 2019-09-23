Forsyth County deputy pumps gas, pays to fill tank to help woman with disability get home

Posted 8:53 am, September 23, 2019, by

(Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County deputy was caught being kind at a local Sheetz, according to the sheriff’s office.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office shared the story to Facebook on Monday morning.

A woman with a disability reportedly asked a deputy if he would pump her gas for her.

While the two were talking, the deputy learned the woman didn’t have enough money to cover the amount of gas she needed to make it all the way home.

That’s when the deputy decided to fill up the tank and foot bill out of his own pocket.

“This job isn’t just about carrying a gun and a badge — it’s about serving others,” the sheriff’s office said. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.