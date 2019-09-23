× Family of Greensboro teen with amnesia is hopeful new treatments may help – ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 16

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chris and Jennifer Little are convinced that the cure for their daughter, Caitlin, lies outside of traditional medicine.

For nearly two years, now, they have tried to find out how to heal Caitlin’s brain – the one injured when a cross country teammate accidentally hit Caitlin in the head in October 2017.

They saw some improvement over time. About six months after her accident, Caitlin could remember the day as she lived it but then, when she slept, her brain would reset and she’d have no memory of the day before.

“I thought that her memory would improve, we would find new techniques, new treatments and then it would plateau and then it would keep improving,” said Caitlin’s father, Chris. “I never thought that it would go back to the beginning. That was really stunning.”

After going to more doctors and hospitals than they can count, they are hopeful about what they now have.

“It is the only thing we’ve done that’s shown results,” says Jennifer – particularly about the structural integration work Caitlin does with a therapist. Structural Integration was created by Ida Rolf in the 1940s and is based on bringing the connective tissue and bones into their proper structure.

They are also hopeful about the work they’re having done with the Amen Clinic, a group that specializes in concussion work and has treated many NFL players who have had multiple concussions.

The first person they saw there, Dr. Muneer Ali, didn’t promise answers but believed they were Caitlin’s best shot.

“Do I have an answer for why her brain injury resulted in anterograde amnesia and it’s so severe? No. I just see signs of mild change in the scans,” Dr. Ali told the Littles. “But she’s not someone who has had repeated injuries or multiple car accidents or contact sports.”

Many people who are wishing Caitlin and her family the best follow Jennifer’s posts on social media sites like Facebook. Those posts have changed lately.

“We were not very transparent – we kept putting the happy smile on everything because we didn’t want people to worry. We believed in the positive energy. And then we realized we were keeping it all to ourselves and it was making it much harder. So, the posts are more real. There is still a lot more I could write but I share enough so people can pray and support, appropriately.”

See one of Caitlin’s structural integration sessions and hear from the family in this episode of The Buckley Report.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Little family.

For previous stories and video:

Click here for episode 15.

Click here for episode 14.

Click here for episode 13.

Click here for episode 12.

Click here for episode 11.

Click here for episode 10.

Click here for episode 9.

Click here for episode 8.

Click here for episode 7.

Click here for episode 6.

Click here for episode 5.

Click here for episode 4.

Click here for episode 3.

Click here for episode 2.

Click here for episode 1.

Subscribe to the Caitlin Can’t Remember podcast in the iTunes store or Google Play and get updates on Caitlin’s condition and her family’s search for answers, or you can just click on the podcast player below.