Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bridgeton, N.J. -- More than 100 people attended an emotional vigil for a missing 5-year-old girl in New Jersey, KYW reports.

People gathered Saturday at Bridgeton City Park, near the spot where Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared nearly a week ago.

Police believe she was kidnapped Monday afternoon while her mother was reportedly in a nearby parking lot.

Investigators have no suspects.

a $35,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Dulce or her possible abductor.