× Cam Newton will miss second straight game with foot injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will miss Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, according to a Panthers update.

Newton also sat out last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals because of an aggravated foot injury.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” said Ron Rivera, Panthers head coach. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

Sunday’s game at Houston can be seen on FOX8 at 1 p.m.

The Panthers are currently 1-2 on the season.

Update on Cam Newton https://t.co/OjaFf2cOsP — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 23, 2019