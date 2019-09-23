× Asheboro man accused of injuring deputies during arrest after crashing vehicle while intoxicated

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies say a man assaulted them during an arrest after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while driving intoxicated, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Allen Millikan, 46, of Asheboro, reportedly crashed his vehicle on Shady Forest Road.

A caller reported an intoxicated person in the area after the man reportedly left the scene of the crash.

A deputy arrived to find a trooper repeatedly telling Millikan to step away from the driver’s side door of his vehicle.

When the trooper went to open the door to get inside, the man allegedly assaulted him.

The deputy tried to apprehend Millikan, and the suspect reportedly struggled and assaulted the deputy before he was handcuffed and arrested.

Another deputy came to the scene with a cage car to take the suspect to the detention center.

Deputies say the man refused to get in, and, after several minutes, sat down in the car and started kicking at them while banging his head on the cage.

Officials pulled the man from the car and put restraints on his legs and put protective gear on his head to keep him from hurting himself.

After EMS took a look at a laceration over his left eye, he was taken to Randolph Health Emergency Room.

Upon release, he was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office charged Millikan with three counts of felony assault on a government official inflicting injury, felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.

Highway Patrol also charged with him driving while intoxicated, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control and leaving the scene of an accident.