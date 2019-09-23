× 18-year-old soldier from central North Carolina dies at Fort Jackson

FORT JACKSON, S.C. — An 18-year-old Army soldier from central North Carolina died at Fort Jackson in South Carolina after experiencing a medical emergency Friday night, according to a statement from Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr.

The army has not released the teenager’s name as officials work to notify next of kin.

“The Army and Fort Jackson grieve this loss deeply but not as sharply as our soldier’s closest friends and family,” Beagle said.

The Army plans to investigate the events leading to the teenager’s death.