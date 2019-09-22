× Woman bites camel, saves herself after freak encounter, authorities say

GROSSE TETE, La. — A woman in a field near a busy truck stop had a dangerous freak encounter with a camel and had to bite it to escape, authorities say, WBRZ reports.

The woman’s dog had gotten loose and while she was chasing it, the camel attacked her because it was spooked by the woman and wandering dog.

The camel began chasing the woman and pinned her up against the wall of a building.

It then nearly crushed her by sitting on top of her.

To save herself from being crushed by the animal, she bit it in a sensitive area so it would jump off of her, authorities say.

It is not known exactly how injured she was after her escape.