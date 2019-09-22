2 tractor-trailers catch fire, shut down Interstate 77 near Elkin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Interstate 77 southbound near Elkin is shut down after two tractor-trailers caught fire Sunday, authorities say.

No one was injured, according to Surry County Emergency Services.

One of the tractor-trailers hit the left side rear cargo of the other.

About 150 gallons of fuel spilled down the highway and road.

Both tractor-trailers were destroyed in the fire.

One was carrying fiber glass and the other was a circus equipment vehicle. The contents were melted and burned.

NC DOT and other agencies are putting sand on the road.

The road is closed at exit 85 near C.C. Camp Road., NC DOT says.

The road was closed at 4:48 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 9 p.m.