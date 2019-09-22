× Over 400 soldiers return to Fort Bragg after year away

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Soldiers were greeted with cheers, hugs and handshakes when they arrived in North Carolina Sunday.

More than 400 soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps came home to their loved ones at Fort Bragg after being away for a year, according to a U.S. Army Forces Command Facebook post.

As part of Operation Inherent Resolve, they were deployed to Iraq, Syria and Kuwait.

Gen. Michael Garrett, commander of U.S. Army Forces Command, shook hands with the Corps’ Headquarters soldiers while they got off the plane.

“Be proud of everything you’ve accomplished and know that you have established and set and maintained in a very, very high standard,” Garrett said.