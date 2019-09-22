× Motorcycle crash sends Thomasville man to hospital with severe injuries, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a motorcycle crash, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

Steven Glen Rhymer, 41, of Thomasville, suffered severe injuries and is in stable condition after treatment at Wake Baptist Hospital.

At 8:48 p.m., Thomasville police responded to the area of U.S. 29/70 at Old Highway 29 after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

The release says an early investigation found that the driver of a 2016 Toyota 4Runner was trying to cross the four lanes of U.S. 29/70 from Litwin Drive onto Old Highway 29 and drove into Rhymer’s path.

He was going east on a 1998 Honda motorcycle and hit the passenger side of the 4Runner before stopping on the highway.

He was wearing a helmet but still suffered severe injuries, the release says.

The other driver was not hurt and was released from the crash scene.

The crash investigation is ongoing.